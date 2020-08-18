Sharks Ronaldo Mulitalo breaks down telling harrowing story about his charity

Sharks winger Ronaldo Mulitalo has delivered an emotional speech to his teammates, as he explained an off-field role that is changing his life and helping keep young and vulnerable kids off the street.

Mulitalo has joined forces with Stepping Stone House, a charity dedicated to fighting homelessness and at-risk youth, to encourage teammates and fans of the NRL to get five mates together and each donate $5 to help build a future for underprivileged kids.

Watch Mulitalo’s emotional address to his teammates, and his full interview with Nine News reporter Danny Weidler in the player above!

The 20-year-old winger, who’s already scored 11 tries from 17 appearances in his short career to date, delivered a powerful speech to Sharks players in a bid to encourage his teammates to join him by making a donation.

But as he was delivering his speech, Mulitalo was overcome with emotion. He struggled to share the horrifying story of a young girl named Zoe, who had joined the charity after she was forced to flee her family due to being raped on a number of occasions.

“It’s pretty personal to me,” Mulitalo said to his teammates.

“I want to tell you a story about some of these kids.

“One of their names is Zoe, she had been raped 15 times from her stepdad. She ran away from her family at a young age.

“Stepping Stone House came over and took her in. She said when she ran away, she joined a family – Stepping Stone House had put her in a house.

“She left her shoes on every time she fell asleep. Reason for that – she was scared every day he was going to come back and rape her.

“All I’m trying to do, boys, is to try and take some kids off the street. Some boys are on some big money here, all I’m asking for is for $5 and if we raise $5,000 – we keep one kid off the street.

“Some of these stories are pretty terrifying.”

Ronaldo Mulitalo scores for the Sharks

Mulitalo opened up to Nine News rugby league reporter Danny Weidler, revealing his powerful speech “hit home” which is why he was overcome with emotion.

“I felt a ball of emotion just because I felt like I got hit with a reality check of where I’m at in my life,” Mulitalo told Weidler for Nine News.

“I felt like I was standing in front of, not my mates, but a group of men who have the power to save a kid’s life.

“I didn’t know I was going to get that emotional, but that’s what it really meant to me.

“I’ve done it while I’ve had no money and I will do it while I have money.”

Ronaldo Mulitalo (Getty)

Mulitalo, who grew up in South Auckland, revealed he went through a similar upbringing when he was a youngster as he found himself moving in and out small garages in his family of four.

The Sharks winger said he’d be “upset” with himself if he failed to use his platform to inspire and change the lives of young kids.

“When I was younger, we did go through tough times,” he said.

“But I think, for me, that fact I can give back to kids who can’t help themselves. I do realise there are vulnerable kids as well. The stories hit home for me.

Mulitalo scores first NRL try

“The fact I have the platform and the guys around me to make a change, I just knew when I joined this sport, and if I ever did become something, I’d be upset with myself if I didn’t do something while I was here and had the platform.

“I had a really strong mother, but the hardest thing was we lived from garage-to-garage which was pretty hard. We lived in leaking garages, so when It was a rainy day, it flooded the garage.

“This garage could only fit one person, but there was three and four of us in it.”