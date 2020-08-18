Shares of GFL Environmental tumble more than 9% after short-seller report

Article content continued

Among the allegations in the report, Spruce Point claims a senior GFL executive had previously worked as a legal counsel for Philip Services Inc., a roll-up of industrial service providers that went into bankruptcy protection after being accused of accounting fraud by the Ontario Securities Commission between 1998 and 2006. The executive’s history with Philip, Spruce Point said, is not included in her public biography.

“Here I see a GFL executive who was involved in a colossal failure that has obscured that from her current biography and it’s highly relevant because Philip Services was almost an identical business strategy, even down to the same auditor,” Axler said.

The report also alleges that the company is still tied to Claudio Villa, the former director of soil broker Earthworx. GFL and Earthworx were working together when both were accused of dumping toxic dirt. Villa and Earthworx were convicted of two offences under the Environmental Protection Act and fined a combined $84,500. GFL is now working with Villa’s other company, Campus Auto Collision & Heavy Equipment Refinishing, which appears to frequently refurbish GFL’s vehicles. Photos of GFL’s vehicles appear alongside captions reading “another great job done” on Campus’ Instagram page.

On an accounting level, the Spruce Point report questioned the accuracy of GFL’s total debt level because the metric used allegedly does not include capital leases, loans made to CEO Patrick Dovigi and debt from tangible equity units.

The report also said GFL provided three different breakdowns of its 2019 first quarter revenue numbers. While the bottom line was the same, Spruce Point alleged revenues for business segments such as “landfill” and “material recycling” differed by at least $10 million between the reports.

GFL did not respond to a list of questions about the report prior to the publication of this article.

