Shah Rukh Khan on What he Does if he Really Likes a Gadget

Shah Rukh Khan is without a doubt the coolest actor in B-town. He has been around for decades now, yet he leads several big projects from the front and it’s truly commendable. His fans eagerly wait for King Khan to sign a project and when it does, every single detail about it becomes news in no time. Apart from films, it is also a known fact that SRK is a gadget freak. Everything new makes it to his house, as Shah Rukh Khan is curious about the new gadgets in the market.

In an interview with Filmfare, the Badshah had revealed that he finds nothing expensive, if he like a gadget he buys two of it instantly. He had said, “Not being a show off… but I don’t find anything expensive… or maybe money has never been important. If I like it I take two or invariably get the second as a gift. “ The King does as he pleases for sure!