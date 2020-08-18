SEC: Fans, workers to wear masks at football games

The SEC has announced its general stadium attendance guidelines for the upcoming season, which includes fans being required to wear masks and completely digital ticketing. However, in many aspects, including fan attendance, the conference is allowing each individual school to determine how many fans to allow based on their local government’s guidance.

Along with fans, stadium workers and athletic staff for teams will also be required to wear masks, especially for when they are moving around the stadium. Concessions will also have “grab and go” options to discourage fans from congregating together for too long.

“These fan guidelines have been adopted by the 14 member schools of the Southeastern Conference as baseline recommendations for the campus management of fan health and safety,” SEC commissioner Greg Sankey said. “Although local and state guidelines will determine if and how many fans can attend games, these guidelines provide conference-wide expectations for protection of guests who are able to attend our games.”

For now, the SEC remains scheduled for its season to begin on Sept. 26 despite the COVID-19 pandemic, which has shut down the upcoming seasons for the Big Ten and Pac-12. The ACC and Big 12 are also planning to play football in the fall.

If these college football conferences move forward as planned, it will be the first major sports in the United States to be played in front of fans. For that reason, the conference is attempting to put out guidelines in advance, so that there is not any confusion or problems when the season begins.