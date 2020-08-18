Ryan Reynolds’ Aviation Gin Gets Acquired by Diageo in $610 Million Deal

WENN

Two years after becoming a co-owner of the Davos Brands premium alcohol firm, the ‘Deadpool’ star shares in a statement that he is ‘excited for the next chapter’ of Aviation Gin.

Ryan Reynolds has scored a bumper payday after his Aviation American Gin was acquired by beverage bosses at Diageo in a deal worth an estimated $610 million (£466 million).

The “Deadpool” star became a co-owner of the Davos Brands premium alcohol firm in 2018 in the hope of using his fame to boost its market share, and now executives at industry giant Diageo have paid $335 million (£256 million) upfront to bring Aviation under its umbrella.

“A little over two years ago, I became an owner of Aviation Gin because I love the taste of Aviation more than any other spirit,” the actor shares in a statement.

“What I didn’t expect was the sheer creative joy learning a new industry would bring. Growing the brand with my company, Maximum Effort Marketing, has been among the most fulfilling projects I’ve ever been involved with. I want to thank Diageo for their incredible team and passion. We’re so excited for the next chapter of Aviation Gin, which, I promise, will require just as little reading.”

Reynolds will retain a stake in Aviation, which has become the second-largest “super premium” gin brand in the U.S., according to Diageo officials.

Diageo chiefs previously made headlines in 2017 when they struck a $1 billion deal to buy George Clooney and Rande Gerber’s Casamigos tequila.