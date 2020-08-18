Rogers Ignite TV launches ‘Fun at Home’ educational app

Zone-tv has launched a new interactive app for Rogers Ignite TV customers to help educate and entertain kids at home.
The app, which is called ‘Ignite Fun at Home,’ is an interactive service with learning categories including art, math, science, life skills, geography and history. It also includes several movies and casual educational games.
“We are responding to the needs of families coping with work from home and learn from home situations, where it is so important that family members are able to discover and engage in productive pursuits,” said Jeff Weber, the CEO of Zone-tv, in a press release.
The app is available on Ignite TV through the Apps Menu, or can be accessed by saying ‘Fun at Home’ into the Ignite TV remote.
Zone-tv’s apps are powered by its cloud-based video curation and programming platform called Studio. Rogers is the first Canadian TV service provider to offer the app.
Image credit: Rogers
Source: Zone-tv