Richmond’s Tom lynch fined for striking, labelled a goose by David Schwarz

Melbourne Demons great David Schwarz has teed off on Richmond star Tom Lynch for acting like a “goose” following some niggle off the ball during last night’s match against the Gold Coast Suns.

Lynch on Tuesday was cleared to play in Round 13’s match against Essendon after coming under the microscope for separate incidents during Richmond’s win over the Suns.

The 27-year-old was charged with two striking offences by the AFL’s match review committee for incidents involving Suns ruckman Jarrod Witts and defender Sam Collins.

The Richmond forward was hit with two $1000 sanctions, with an early plea on each, for the off the ball niggle with Witts and Collins.

Tom Lynch (Getty)

Schwarz said earlier today Lynch’s antics on the field had him looking like a “goose” while conceding his recent actions have likely been urged on as coaching instructions.

“He’ll win goose of the year the way he’s going,” Schwarz told 3AW.

“I think what’s happened to Tom is he’s been told by someone at the Richmond Football Club ‘Tom, I want you to go out and be a bit more aggressive because I reckon you’re not showing enough bite.’

“I’d grab him by the throat if he was my opponent and just let it be known. Young Collins clearly didn’t enjoy it, but Lynch has been doing this for three or four weeks.”

AFL could be forced to push back 2021 season

The Melbourne great also warned Lynch that if he continues the niggle off the ball, “someone will line him up.”

“He’s not a Barry Hall, he’s not a Plugger Lockett or a Derm who’s actually going to go the biff.

“If he keeps continuing to do it someone’s going to get him. Someone will line him up and we’re going to go ‘Guess what Tom? You probably deserved it.’

“Stop being a knucklehead, play the game and stop trying to be something you’re not.”