Rhea Chakraborty’s lawyer breaks his silence about allegations made on the actress

Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise has caused an uproar on social media. Netizens are constantly sharing their own theories and pointing fingers at those who might have something to do with the late actor’s suicide. Things took a drastic turn when Sushant’s father KK Singh filed an FIR against the actor’s alleged girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty.

Rhea Chakraborty’s lawyer Satish Maneshinde has now broken his silence on the issue and shared what he thinks about the claims made on his client. The lawyer was interviewed by a leading daily during which he revealed, “This is total nonsense. No allegations whatsoever were made till July 27, 2020, by anybody in the family. Their statements were recorded by the police in Mumbai. They are educated and have an IPS officer, OP Singh, in the family. These allegations have come as an afterthought now, and are totally concocted for ulterior purposes. Both the Mumbai Police and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) have been handed all the financial documents of Rhea which clearly show that the allegations are false. She has not received a single transfer of money from Sushant’s accounts. Her income tax returns have been examined by the police as well as the ED. Nothing incriminating has been found.”

Rhea is currently being interrogated by the Enforcement Directorate as they reportedly investigate the money laundering aspect regarding Sushant’s death.