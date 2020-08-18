Reese Witherspoon ‘Beyond Excited’ to Produce Country Music Competition Show

Instagram

‘The Morning Show’ star has teamed up with Apple TV and ‘The Masked Singer’ showrunner Izzie Pick Ibarra to develop ‘My Kind of Country’ through her Hello Sunshine production company.

Reese Witherspoon is developing a country music competition series for Apple TV+.

Bosses at the streaming service are set to unveil “My Kind of Country” from the star’s Hello Sunshine production company and producers Jason Owen and “The Masked Singer” showrunner Izzie Pick Ibarra.

Launching the project on Monday, August 17, Reese wrote, “Well, it’s not looking like I’ll ever fulfill my childhood dreams of becoming Dolly Parton, but this might just be the next best thing.

“I am beyond excited to share that Hello Sunshine will be partnering with Apple to bring y’all it’s very first competition series, called My Kind of Country…. the search for extraordinary country music talent.”

Witherspoon previously teamed with bosses at Apple TV for “The Morning Show“.

No premiere date for “My Kind of Country” has been set.