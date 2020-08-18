redmi note 9 pro sale: Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro with 16MP in-display camera to go on sale today at 12pm via Amazon – Mobiles News

Redmi Note 9 Pro is set to go on another flash sale today. The smartphone will be available on e-commerce siteAmazon and Mi.com at 12pm. The handset is equipped with a 48MP quad camera on the back. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G processor.

Redmi Note 9 Pro: Price

Redmi Note 9 Pro has three variants. The base model packs 4GB RAM with 64GB internal storage and is priced at Rs 13,999. Other variant has 4GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. It is priced at Rs 15,999. The top-end model packs 6GB RAM and can be purchased at Rs 16,999.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro comes in three color options, Aurora Blue, Glacier White and Interstellar Black.

Redmi Note 9 Pro: Specs

The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G octa-core processor with Adreno 618 GPU. Major highlight of the Redmi Note 9 Pro is its camera. The handset offers a 48MP wide primary camera paired with an 8MP ultra-wide camera, a 5MP macro camera and a 2MP depth camera. The device comes with dedicated night mode and a 119-degree field-of-view.

On the front, Redmi Note 9 Pro has a 16MP in-display selfie camera with 120fps slo-mo video support. The smartphone has a 6.67-inch full HD+ display with 1080×2400 pixel resolution. It runs on MIUI based on Android 10 operating system. The device is equipped with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for security.

Redmi Note 9 Pro is a

dual SIM phone with 2+1 card slot. It has a 5020mAh battery with 18watt fast charging. The smartphone offers P2i splash-proof nano-coating to protect against splash and spills.

