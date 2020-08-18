Ranveer Singh on how to have the ultimate video gaming experience

Ranveer Singh is known for his eccentric style and electric energy. The actor has proven that even though he might be enthusiastic off screen, he can pull off a subtle role on screen to perfection. Ranveer has done several roles that have become memorable, be it his first film where he played the boy-next-door Bittoo or when he played Maratha warrior Bajirao in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s drama. He has proved his versatility.

It’s known by one and all that Ranveer is a total movie buff and when it comes to watching a film, he loves to dive deep into it. So while talking to him about his favourite gadget and gizmos, the actor revealed that there is nothing which compares to a home theatre system. He said, “It has to be my home theatre system. it’s the next best thing to watching a movie in an actual movie theatre. It’s also the ultimate video gaming experience.” Well, not just for movies, the actor believes it’s necessary for a wholesome video gaming experience too.