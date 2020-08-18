PSG vs. RB Leipzig live score, updates, highlights from 2020 Champions League semifinal

Paris Saint-Germain, meet RB Leipzig.

RB Leipzig, meet Paris Saint-Germain.

The Champions League semifinal round is quite a stage for the first competitive meeting between the French and German teams. Both are trying to advance to their first Champions League Final, and because UEFA modified the tournament format for the quarters and semis at a neutral site in Lisbon, Portugal, Tuesday’s match is a single-leg fixture. It’s win or go home for both sides.

RB Leipzig would be the seventh different German team to reach the Final (second only to English teams), and PSG would be the first French team to reach the Final since Monaco in 2004.

Both teams are on a bit of a roll heading into Tuesday’s semifinal. PSG have scored in each of their past 33 Champions League games, only one behind the all-time record in major UEFA European competition (Real Madrid, 34 between 2011-14). The last team to stop PSG from scoring in such a match was Manchester City in April of 2016 (0-1), when PSG were eliminated from the Champions League quarterfinals.

As for RB Leipzig, they are unbeaten in their past seven Champions League matches (five wins, two draws) after losing four of their first eight in the competition.

Sporting News is tracking live updates from Tuesday’s Champions League semifinal in Lisbon. Below are the highlights from PSG vs. RB Leipzig.

MORE: Watch select Champions League games on fuboTV (7-day trial)

PSG vs. RB Leipzig live score, updates, highlights

PSG – 1

RB Leipzig – 0

17′ — PSG’s Kylian Mbappé blasts a shot from the right side of the box, but it’s saved.

13′ — GOAL, PSG. An easy score for from a set piece after Neymar wins a free kick on the left wing. Marquinhos gets the header from Ángel Di María’s cross.

PSG (-130) STRIKES FIRST ⚡️ Marquinhos gets his head on the free kick from Di María to put the French side up 1-0 on Leipzig.pic.twitter.com/Wo4NPDOGNw — The Action Network (@ActionNetworkHQ) August 18, 2020

7′ — A hand ball negates a PSG goal. The ball hits Neymar in the arm before being sent into the back of the net.

6′ — PSG’s Neymar barely misses wide right on a shot, striking the far post after breaking beyond the defense and taking Kylian Mbappé’s through pass.

3′ — RB Leipzig’s Christopher Nkunku attempts a shot from the center of the box, but it’s blocked.

1′ — A quick hand ball committed by RB Leipzig’s Yussuf Poulsen.

1′ — We’re underway. PSG starts with possession.

PSG vs. RB Leipzig channel in the USA

CBS now has the exclusive English-language rights for the Champions League in the U.S., but neither of the semifinal matches will broadcast live on TV (except on Univision, which remains the Spanish-language home for Champions League games in the U.S.). CBS took over the rights for Champions League matches in the U.S. ahead of schedule after Turner Sports prematurely ended its deal in June.

All Champions League matches, including PSG vs. RB Leipzig, are available live on CBS All Access, which is the network’s online streaming service. The Champions League Final will be shown on TV via CBS Sports Network.

CBS All Access starts at $5.99 a month, but it is offering a one-month free trial promotion for new subscribers through mid-August. Users can cancel subscriptions at any time.

Below are the devices on which CBS All Access can be streamed:

Android

iPhone

iPad

Apple TV

Google Chromecast

Amazon FireTV

LG

PlayStation 4

Xbox One

Roku

Samsung

Visio

Xfinity

For the Champions League Final on TV, CBS Sports Network has a channel finder feature for users across the country. CBS Sports Network is available on most cable provider systems. It’s also available from satellite providers DirecTV (channel 221) and Dish Network (channel 158).

As for live TV streaming services, CBS Sports Network is available on fuboTV, YouTube TV and Hulu, and all three come with free trials for new subscribers. Below are links to each.

Champions League schedule 2020

The coronavirus shut down live sports on March 11 with four Round of 16 games left on the schedule. UEFA determined those remaining Round of 16 matches could play out at their originally scheduled locations before the tournament headed to Lisbon, Portugal, the neutral site for all quarterfinal and semifinal matches as well as the Final.

Leipzig, PSG, Bayern and Lyon emerged victorious in the quarterfinal round, which like the semifinals played out in a single-leg fixture format.

All Champions League matches are scheduled to start at 3 p.m. ET. Below is the remaining Champions League schedule from the semifinals through the Final at the end of the month

Tuesday, Aug. 18

Match Time TV channel Live stream Paris vs. Leipzig 3 p.m. ET N/A CBS All Access

Wednesday, Aug. 19

Match Time TV channel Live stream Bayern vs. Lyon 3 p.m. ET N/A CBS All Access

Sunday, Aug. 23