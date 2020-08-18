Project Power: Netflix users Google search ‘pistol shrimp’ after watching Jamie Foxx film

Netflix users watching Project Power have been searching Google to read up on a powerful sea creature featured in the new film.

The high-budget Jamie Foxx release flips the superhero genre on its head by showing characters acquire powers, after taking an illegal drug, for five minutes only.

One character finds themselves able to camouflage into their surroundings, while another has super strength after taking the pill.





However, it’s the one acquired by Foxx’s character, Art, towards the end of the film that has been leaving people most in awe.

*Spoilers – do not read if you haven’t seen Project Power*

As Art takes the pill, he is given an ability that matches that of a pistol shrimp, an underwater creature able to move at high speed thanks to its gun-like claw.

This claw turns the creature into a “bubble bullet” which is so fast it stuns its prey into submission.

Art channels the unlikely sea creature for the film’s climactic showdown, and ends up creating high-speed jets out of raindrops to annihilate those around him.

Speaking abut how realistic this twist is, Les Kaufman, professor of biology at Boston University’s marine program, told Vulture: “If human-sized, the pistol mechanism would still work, but it might be hard to make it proportionately as powerful because at the larger scale a great deal more force would be required to have the same effect.”

Many people have been searching the pistol shrimp on Google to read about about the creature after finishing the film, which is currently the most-watched title on Netflix.

“Am I the only one that googled ‘pistol shrimp’ after watching Project Power?” one person asked.

Another added: “Everybody googling Pistol Shrimp right now.”

“Project Power has me researching on the pistol shrimp at 2:30 ffs,” wrote another.