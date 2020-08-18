Prince Harry ‘woke up to racism and harm of Nazi gaffe’ after attacks on Meghan Markle

Prince Harry only truly grasped the harm in his past blunders on race after seeing attacks on his wife Meghan, his biographer has claimed.

Omid Scobie, co-author of pro-Harry and Meghan book Finding Freedom, says the Duke of Sussex is on a “journey to wokeness” after seeing her torment.

And he believes the prince is intending to open up about his own past behaviour, which includes once calling an Army friend a “P***”.

Scobie told True Royalty TV: “He’s on a journey and I do think at some point we’ll hear him talk about that journey.

“At the moment he’s still educating himself. Maybe he feels he’s not there yet.”

Scobie, who spent two years on the glowing biography of the couple, said seeing at first hand how Meghan, 39, had suffered had opened Harry’s eyes.

He said: “Harry’s journey to wokeness has been very public.

“Witnessing Meghan face racist remarks and commentary would have been the first he’d seen someone he was close to affected by it in a certain way.”

Meghan’s mum Doria is black, dad Thomas is white. Harry has been called out several times over alleged racism.

The prince apologised in 2005 for dressing as a Nazi for a party.

In 2009, an old video revealed a then 21-year-old Harry commenting on Army pals. Focusing on an Asian officer cadet, he says: “Ah, our little P*** friend, Ahmed.”

The soldier was fellow Sandhurst trainee Ahmed Raza Khan, who became a captain in the Pakistani army.

The Palace said at the : “Prince Harry fully understands how offensive this term can be and is extremely sorry.”

Harry was shown telling a cadet in a camouflage veil on a manoeuvre: “You look like a raghead”.

Harry was formally disciplined by Army chiefs and sent on a diversity course.

In February 2009, comedian Stephen K Amos said Harry told him, “You don’t sound like a black chap” – but said he hoped the comment was “banter”.

Harry, 35, told US civil rights activist Rashad Robinson last week it would take “every single person on the planet” to defeat racism, praising the younger generation for “acting, rather than just saying”.