Prince Charles ‘will not renew lease’ on 900-acre ‘Duchy Originals’ farm after 35 years

Duchy Originals – now known as Waitrose Duchy Organic – is an organic food brand set up by Prince Charles in 1990, and is a separate entity to the Duchy of Cornwall.

It is the UK’s largest own-label organic food and drink brand, and sales from it provide a donation to The Prince of Wales’s Charitable Fund, supporting social and environmental causes across the UK.

In 2018, the prince’s charitable foundation earned £3.2million from his Duchy Originals line of organic groceries.

The earnings came from royalties paid by Waitrose for exclusive rights to the Duchy Originals brand, which began when the Prince of Wales started selling oat biscuits made from wheat and oat grown on his Highgrove estate in Gloucester 30 years ago.

The supermarket now sells over £200 million a year of approximately 300 Waitrose Duchy Organise products. These include fruit, vegetables, biscuits and meat including lamb and salmon.

Despite Charles being an avid supporter of home-grown produce, some of the range is imported by the supermarket from abroad.

The groceries come from as far afield as New Zealand and include everything from carrots and potatoes to apples and parsnips.

According to the Waitrose website, which lists over 200 products, bananas are the third best selling Waitrose Duchy Organic product, which are sold in a compostable bag and originate from the Dominican Republic and Peru.

Duchy Organic berries, including blueberries, are another top selling Waitrose Duchy Organic product.

WHERE DO THE DUCHY ORIGINALS PRODUCTS COME FROM?

Waitrose Duchy Organic carrots

Origin: France, Germany, Israel, Italy (incl Vatican City), Spain (incl Canary & Balearic Is.), United Kingdom

Waitrose Duchy Organic Gala apples

Origin: Argentina, Italy (incl Vatican City), New Zealand (incl Chatham Island), United Kingdom, USA

Waitrose Duchy Organic cherry vine tomatoes

Origin: United Kingdom, Portugal (incl Azores & Madeira)

Waitrose Duchy Organic pears

Origin: Argentina, Italy (incl Vatican City), New Zealand (incl Chatham Island), United Kingdom

Waitrose Duchy Organic celery

Origin: Spain (incl Canary & Balearic Is.), United Kingdom, USA

Waitrose Duchy Organic sweet potatoes

Origin: Egypt, Israel, USA

Waitrose Duchy Organic garlic

Origin: Argentina, Spain (incl Canary & Balearic Is.)

Waitrose Duchy Organic ridge cucumber

Origin: Belgium, Egypt, Israel, Italy (incl Vatican City), Morocco, Spain (incl Canary & Balearic Is.), United Kingdom

Waitrose Duchy Organic onions

Origin: United Kingdom, Spain (incl Canary & Balearic Is.), New Zealand (incl Chatham Island), Holland, Germany, Egypt, Chile, Austria, Argentina

Waitrose Duchy Organic courgettes

Origin: Spain (incl Canary & Balearic Is.), Morocco, United Kingdom

Waitrose Duchy Organic red cabbage

Origin: Italy (incl Vatican City), Spain (incl Canary & Balearic Is.), United Kingdom

Waitrose Duchy Organic parsnips

Origin: Israel, Spain(incl Canary & Balearic Is.), United Kingdom.