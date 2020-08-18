Preschool will be free until the end of term four in NSW as government extends relief funding

Preschool will be free until the end of term four for parents in NSW as the state government extends the coronavirus relief funding.

Minister for Education and Early Childhood Learning Sarah Mitchell said the funding would allow parents to keep sending their kids to school during an important stage in their development.

“Research clearly demonstrates children who attend 600 hours of preschool in the year before they start school have better outcomes throughout their lives,” Ms Mitchell said.

“Extending this relief funding will help families keep their children attending this critical year of early education.

“COVID-19 has already caused disruption to all of our lives, so it’s more important than ever to ensure families are supported to keep children in quality education and care.”

Treasurer Dominic Perrottet said the NSW Government said the government wanted to ensure no children missed out on education because their families were experiencing financial hardship.

“We know these are testing times and that’s why we continue to offer this vital support to ease cost-of-living pressures and ensure children right across the state have access to the education they need and deserve,” Mr Perrottet said.