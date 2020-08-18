Pregnant Gigi Hadid Went Brunette

She’s got that mama glow.
Gigi Hadid is one of the most famous blondes on the catwalk, but these days she’s almost unrecognizable.
During her pregnancy, Gigi has been rocking a darker hair color and, today, she gave her followers a close-up look at it.
She shared a selfie with her brunette hair on display and looked positively glowing.
While this hair color is definitely a departure from her signature blonde, it’s not the first time she’s gone brunette — and, over the past couple of years, she’s been slowly wearing darker hair.
During Paris Fashion Week in March, Gigi had more of an ombré look.
She’s also experimented with light brown hair, like at the 2017 CFDA Fashion Awards.
Then there was that time she went full-on brunette during Paris Fashion Week in March of 2016.
Gigi switched up her hair for the Balmain show.
Her latest brunette look is just as stunning.
