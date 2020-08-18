Pregnant Gigi Hadid Ditches Her Signature Blonde Hair in New Selfie

“Spent all of last year designing and curating my passion project / dream spot,” she wrote on Instagram. “Of course it all came together right before quarantining out of the city…. but I’m excited for the time I’ll get to spend enjoying all the special corners that were made with a lil help from some of my favorite creatives (tap!) who embraced my ideas and didn’t call me crazy.”

Her apartment tour didn’t include a look at her baby’s nursery, but she might give fans a glimpse further down the line, when she’s ready.

The 25-year-old previously explained that she hasn’t discussed her pregnancy because it’s “not the most important thing going on in the world” right now. She said, “I felt that it’s not really something that I need to share apart from with my family and friends.”

Nonetheless, she and her “baby daddy” Zayn are enjoying their time together, as evident in a steamy kiss they recently shared.