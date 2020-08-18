Posthaste: Five really weird things about Canada’s roaring housing market

New listings also rose but not as much, pushing the sales-to-new listings ratio to 73.9% nationally, the highest level since the early-2000s. That in turn boosted prices 2.3% from the month before.

The performance of the housing market during this pandemic recession has been a surprise to bears, says BMO senior economist Robert Kavcic.

“In fact, this has shaped up to be a bizzaro-recession for the sector, where what is usually down is up, and vice versa,” he said in a note.

Here are some of the ways this housing market is going against the norm:

• Every recession during the postwar era has seen a meaningful decline in home construction, except this one, said Kavcic. In the pandemic recession home building has been one of the few sectors able to operate relatively undisturbed with housing starts beating expectations.

• New listings that normally rise during a downturn have been “almost fully absent” because of social distancing restrictions. “This effectively froze the market in time, rather than triggering a price correction,” he said.

• Home buying demand, meanwhile, has climbed, contrary to what is normally seen during a recession. Kavcic said this is partly because people in the mid-to-upper income range of the job market have fared better than those in the lower end. “You’ll be hard pressed to find a downturn where the rental market is hit harder than the mid-to-high end of the resale market, but that might be the case this time around,” he said.

• This imbalance has tightened housing markets across Canada, especially in Ontario. There were just 2.8 months of inventory on a national basis at the end of July – the lowest reading on record, notes Dr. Sherry Cooper, Dominion Lending Centres’ chief economist. “At the local market level, a number of Ontario markets shifted from months of inventory to weeks of inventory in July,” she said.

• Another curious aspect of this market is the rift starting to emerge between condos and single-detached homes, said Kavcic. In Toronto prices for single-detached are up almost 15% annualized since April, while condo prices are down almost 3%.

Economists expect the pent-up demand to dwindle in months to come. But the four-month average of $18.2 billion in sales during the pandemic trails pre-COVID levels of about $21 billion, suggesting there is still some catching up to do, said Kavcic. Super-low mortgage rates should help drive that.

Questions also remain about what happens when government support like CERB wind down. Kavcic expects that impact will continue to hit the lower end of the housing market and rental properties the hardest.