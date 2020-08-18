Police: Man robbed in Hooters parking lot by suspects using a machete

A man was allegedly robbed in the parking lot next to the Hooters restaurant on Providence Highway in Dedham by two men, one of which he said brandished a machete.

Police were called to the area around 11:55 p.m. Monday. The victim told officers that the two men had come up to him and demanded money, police said in a news release. One of the assailants assaulted him with the machete, he said, and the other “placed an object against [his] back” and robbed him of money. A witness said they saw what happened.

The suspects allegedly left the area in a dark-colored Acura sedan, police said. No one was injured.

Police are continuing to investigate. Anyone who may know anything about what happened is urged to call Det. Gonski at 781-326-1212.