‘Pitch Perfect’ Cast Get Together to Cover Beyonce’s ‘Love on Top’ for UNICEF

Introduced by Elizabeth Banks and John Michael Higgins, the virtual gathering is held in part to benefit the children of Beirut, Lebanon that has been leveled by a warehouse blast in early August.

The stars of the “Pitch Perfect” movies have reunited to perform an a cappella version of Beyonce Knowles‘s “Love on Top” for charity.

Castmates Anna Kendrick, Brittany Snow, Hailee Steinfeld and Anna Camp, among others, gathered virtually to sing the hit and raise funds for UNICEF (United Nations Children’s Fund is a United Nations).

The track debuted on Monday, August 17, and was introduced by Elizabeth Banks and John Michael Higgins, who portrayed a cappella competition hosts in the films. Banks also directed 2015’s “Pitch Perfect 2“.





Proceeds for the song will in part benefit the children of Beirut, Lebanon rocked by a warehouse blast that levelled a huge part of the city earlier this month.