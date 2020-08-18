Photos: Sanjay Dutt’s leaves for treatment at a Mumbai hospital

Sanjay Dutt was diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer a few days back. Since then, the actor has been heading for regular check-ups. Initially, there were reports that Sanjay Dutt will get treated abroad however, the news then came that he will be getting treated in Mumbai itself at the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani hospital



Today, the shutterbugs snapped Dutt leaving for the hospital for his treatment along with wife Maanayata Dutt and sister Priya Dutt. He waved out to the paparazzi before zooming off in his ride. We hope he recovers soon.