Paul Gallen baffled by Shaun Johnson’s Kevin Proctor plea

Cronulla great Paul Gallen admits he was surprised with former teammate Shaun Johnson’s reaction on social media when he defended Titans skipper Kevin Proctor over claims of biting.

Proctor was sent-off in the Sharks’ 30-18 win on Saturday, and referred straight to the judiciary by the match review committee who found the Titan guilty of biting Johnson.

Despite his initial reaction at the time, Johnson on Tuesday took to Instagram to support Proctor when he confirmed he would give evidence in favour of his New Zealand teammate at the hearing.

Gallen said he couldn’t fault Johnson’s reaction on the field while questioning why the NRL hadn’t received any backlash for sending Proctor off the field.

Shaun Johnson, Kevin Proctor (Getty)

“I can understand Shaun’s reaction on the field, I really can,” Gallen told Wide World of Sports’ 2GB radio.

“I don’t think the evidence will convict Kevin Proctor, I don’t think he bit him but I can understand Shaun’s reaction on the field, it was obviously a penalty.

“What I’m surprised about is there hasn’t been more backlash at either the referee of the bunker. He shouldn’t have been sent for the field, it was a shocking decision.”

When asked about Johnson’s response on social media, Gallen conceded he was baffled with the evidence and wasn’t sure if in the heat of the moment, Johnson was looking for a penalty on the field.

Shaun Johnson, Paul Gallen (Getty)

“I don’t know why Shaun reacted like that today, I haven’t spoken to Shaun,” he added.

“The last line of it is pretty interesting, ‘all I was thinking about was doing the best for my team and winning the footy game.’

“I can understand that. But I don’t know if he’s trying to say, ‘well maybe I was faking it to get a penalty’.

“I don’t know what he was trying to say there.”