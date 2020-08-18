Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj cancellation: Netflix criticised after pulling plug on talk show

Netflix has come under criticism after cancelling Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj.

Minhaj announced on Tuesday that his show won’t return for another season, writing: “What a run. @patriotact has come to an end.

“I got to work with the best writers, producers, researchers, and animators in the game. My two babies were born and grew up with the show.

“[Thank you] to @Netflix and everyone who watched. Now it’s time to return these screens to Best Buy.”





Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj began airing in 2018.





On the show, Minhaj has offered political and cultural commentary touching on various topics, from civil rights and drug pricing in the US to the 2019 Indian general election.

After news of the cancellation broke, fans lamented the announcement on social media, with one person writing: ”PATRIOT ACT GOT CANCELLED BUT THEY CAN MAKE THREE KISSING BOOTH MOVIES?? I HATE IT HERE.”

Netflix has released two films as part of its Kissing Booth series. A third one is planned for 2021.





















“This is devastating,” someone else tweeted about the cancellation. “I genuinely loved this show. Hoping to see @hasanminhaj on something else soon. His voice is so needed.”

The show remains available to watch on Netflix. Its final episode, dedicated to the intricacies of US taxes, aired in June this year.