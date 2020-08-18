One new Queensland case from PNG quarantined and vaccine trial volunteers get call up

A male in his 40s who returned from Papua New Guinea tested positive on his seventh day of hotel quarantine.

The man is currently being managed by the Metro North Hospital and health service.

Papua New Guinea has recently seen a spike in coronavirus cases.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said the state’s 10,000 tests in the last hours is a “wonderful effort”.

There have been 28 flights into Queensland processed in the past day.

Queenslanders get call up to vaccine trials

The University of the Sunshine Coast is calling on Queenslanders between 18 and 84 who are non-smokers to participate in vaccine trials for COVID-19.

Developed by US vaccine manufacturer Novavax, the trials are the first of their kind in the state.

Queensland borders likely shut until Christmas

“We will put the safety of Queenslanders first and we do not have any intentions of opening any borders while there is community transmission active in Victoria and NSW,” she said.