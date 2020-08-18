Oil Stockpiles Fell 4.2 Million Barrels Last Week: API By .com

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1

© .

.com —  stockpiles declined again last week, according to estimates by the industry’s American Petroleum Institute.

Oil inventory fell 4.26 million barrels, after a draw of 4.4 million the previous week, the API said.

The industry report precedes government data, scheduled for release every Wednesday at 8:30 AM ET (1230 GMT). Traders expect as tracked by the Energy Information Administration, fell 2.67 million barrels last week, bringing the total draw over the last four weeks to nearly 25 million barrels.  

, the U.S. crude benchmark, ended trading Tuesday flat at $42.89, while international standard crude rose 0.2%, at $45.46.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR