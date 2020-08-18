Oil Stockpiles Fell 4.2 Million Barrels Last Week: API By .com

© .



.com — stockpiles declined again last week, according to estimates by the industry’s American Petroleum Institute.

Oil inventory fell 4.26 million barrels, after a draw of 4.4 million the previous week, the API said.

The industry report precedes government data, scheduled for release every Wednesday at 8:30 AM ET (1230 GMT). Traders expect as tracked by the Energy Information Administration, fell 2.67 million barrels last week, bringing the total draw over the last four weeks to nearly 25 million barrels.

, the U.S. crude benchmark, ended trading Tuesday flat at $42.89, while international standard crude rose 0.2%, at $45.46.