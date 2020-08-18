NVIDIA GeForce Now launches on Chromebooks

It felt inevitable, but NVIDIA has announced that its GeForce Now cloud gaming platform is launching officially on Chromebooks by way of a web-app. From today, GeForce Now subscribers will have access to the PC games available on the platform through their Chromebooks simply by visiting the dedicated portal.

The timing is definitely right as we enter the back to school season, especially with Chromebooks increasing popularity in this space. NVIDIA recognizes how many students rely on a Chromebook for their education, whether at home or out at school, and is now helping turn them into a proper gaming machine.

If you’re not familiar, at its core GeForce Now is a portal to full PC games streamed from the cloud to PCs, Mac, the Shield TV box, Android phones and tablets and now, Chromebooks. Subscribers link their accounts to those they have on stores including Steam, Epic and UPlay, and get access to supported games that they own through the cloud. NVIDIA does all the heavy lifting, adding its RTX ray tracing technology and DLSS on top to make games look and play their best.