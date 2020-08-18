NRL Round 15 team lists: News, squads, injuries

Sonny Bill Williams will not feature in round 15 of the NRL as the Roosters opt to rest their cross-code star despite being in the throes of an injury crisis.

But in some much-needed respite, Brett Morris and Jared Waerea-Hargreaves return from injury.

They’ll be a welcome addition to Robinson’s stitched together side, with the coach also naming playmaking prodigy Sam Walker in the extended squad for the first time.

Sonny Bill Williams at a Roosters training session on Saturday. (Getty)

Meanwhile, Brodie Croft has been dumped by the Broncos ahead of their clash with the Dragons, with Anthony Milford making a surprise early return from injury.

Having sat out the last two games with a hamstring injury, Milford will return to the side to partner Tom Dearden in the halves.

Croft was not training with the first-grade side this morning, which was a strong indicator Broncos decision-makers were unimpressed with his lacklustre display last weekend against the Raiders.

Isaac Luke will slot into the hooker’s role in place of Jake Turpin who has broken his hand.

Brodie Croft and Anthony Milford. (Getty) (Getty)

NRL Teams

Thursday

Parramatta Eels vs Melbourne Storm, 7:50pm at Bankwest Stadium

Eels: 1. Clinton Gutherson 2. Maika Sivo 3. Michael Jennings 4. Waqa Blake 5. Blake Ferguson 6. Dylan Brown 7. Mitchell Moses 8. Reagan Campbell-Gillard 9. Reed Mahoney 10. Junior Paulo 11. Shaun Lane 12. Ryan Matterson 13. Nathan Brown 14. Ray Stone 15. Marata Niukore 16. Kane Evans 17. Oregon Kaufusi 18. Andrew Davey 19. Haze Dunster 20. Will Smith 21. Brad Takairangi

Ins & Outs: Parramatta name an unchanged squad for their heavyweight Storm clash.

Storm: 1. Ryan Papenhuyzen 2. Sandor Earl 3. Brenko Lee 4. Justin Olam 5. Josh Addo-Carr 6. Ryley Jacks 7. Jahrome Hughes 8. Jesse Bromwich 9. Brandon Smith 10. Christian Welch 11. Felise Kaufusi 12. Kenneath Bromwich 13. Tino Fa’asuamaleaui 14. Nicholas Hynes 15. Tom Eisenhuth 16. Albert Vete 17. Nelson Asofa-Solomona 18. Marion Seve 19. Chris Lewis 20. Cooper Johns 21. Darryn Schonig

Ins & Outs: Sandor Earl replaces the injured Suliasi Vunivalu on the wing. Tino Fa’asuamaleaui starts at lock for injured Dale Finucane.

Friday

Penrith Panthers vs Cronulla Sharks, 6pm at Panthers Stadium

Panthers: 1. Dylan Edwards 2. Josh Mansour 3. Tyrone May 4. Stephen Crichton 5. Brent Naden 6. Jarome Luai 7. Nathan Cleary 8. James Tamou 9. Apisai Koroisau 10. James Fisher-Harris 11. Viliame Kikau 12. Liam Martin 13. Isaah Yeo 14. Daine Laurie 15. Spencer Leniu 16. Moses Leota 17. Zane Tetevano 18. Mitch Kenny 19. Brian To’o 20. Matt Burton 21. Billy Burns

Ins & Outs: Ivan Cleary names an unchanged squad.

Sharks: 1. Will Kennedy 2. Sione Katoa 3. Josh Dugan 4. Jesse Ramien 5. Ronaldo Mulitalo 6. Matt Moylan 7. Shaun Johnson 8. Braden Hamlin-Uele 9. Blayke Brailey 10. Aaron Woods 11. Siosifa Talakai 12. Wade Graham 13. Toby Rudolf 14. Connor Tracey 15. Scott Sorensen 16. Jack Williams 17. Royce Hunt 18. Teig Wilton 19. Briton Nikora 20. Braydon Trindall 21. Bryson Goodwin

Ins & Outs: John Morris names an unchanged squad.

Brisbane Broncos vs St George Illawarra Dragons, 7:55pm at Suncorp Stadium

Broncos: 1. Darius Boyd 2. Richard Kennar 3. Kotoni Staggs 4. Jordan Kahu 5. Herbie Farnworth 6. Anthony Milford 7. Tom Dearden 8. Joe Ofahengaue 9. Issac Luke 10. Rhys Kennedy 11. David Fifita 12. Ben Te’o 13. Patrick Carrigan 14. Cory Paix 15. Jordan Riki 16. Ethan Bullemor 17. Jamil Hopoate 18. Pride Petterson-Robati 19. Jesse Arthars 20. Sean O’Sullivan 21. Brodie Croft

Ins & Outs: Joe Ofahengaue and Rhys Kennedy come in for injured Tom Flegler and suspended Payne Haas. Anthony Milford replaces Brodie Croft in the halves. Jordan Kahu replaces Jesse Arthars in the backline with Herbie Farnworth shifting to wing.

Dragons: 1. Matthew Dufty 2. Jordan Pereira 3. Euan Aitken 4. Zac Lomax 5. Mikaele Ravalawa 6. Corey Norman 7. Adam Clune 8. Blake Lawrie 9. Ben Hunt 10. Josh Kerr 11. Tyson Frizell 12. Tyrell Fuimaono 13. Cameron McInnes 14. Jacob Host 15. Kaide Ellis 16. Korbin Sims 17. Paul Vaughan 18. Trent Merrin 19. Tristan Sailor 20. Brayden Wiliame 21. Eddie Blacker

Ins & Outs: Paul Vaughan has returned from his 14-day quarantine and will replace Tristan Sailor on the bench.

Anthony Milford applauds Broncos fans after his team beat the Bulldogs. (Getty)

Saturday

Gold Coast Titans vs Canberra Raiders, 3pm at Cbus Super Stadium

Titans: 1. Alexander Brimson 2. Anthony Don 3. Brian Kelly 4. Young Tonumaipea 5. Phillip Sami 6. Ashley Taylor 7. Jamal Fogarty 8. Jarrod Wallace 9. Nathan Peats 10. Jaimin Jolliffe 11. Kevin Proctor 12. Keegan Hipgrave 13. Moeaki Fotuaika 14. Tyrone Peachey 15. Sam Lisone 16. Beau Fermor 17. Sam Stone 18. Corey Thompson 19. Tanah Boyd 20. Jai Whitbread 21. Erin Clark

Ins & Outs: Jarrod Wallace will replace the injured Jai Arrow. Moeaki Fotuaika shifts to lock. Kevin Proctor has been named pending his judiciary outcome on Tuesday night. Anthony Don and Phillip Sami are back from injury.

Raiders: 1. Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad 2. Jordan Rapana 3. Jarrod Croker 4. Curtis Scott 5. Nick Cotric 6. Jack Wighton 7. George Williams 8. Josh Papali’i 9. Siliva Havili 10. Dunamis Lui 11. John Bateman 12. Elliott Whitehead 13. Hudson Young 14. Tom Starling 15. Joseph Tapine 16. Ryan Sutton 17. Corey Harawira-Naera 18. Sam Williams 19. Harley Smith-Shields 20. Kai O’Donnell 21. Matt Frawley

Ins & Outs: Hudson Young comes into starting lock, Ryan Sutton will start on the bench.

Wests Tigers vs Sydney Roosters, 5:30pm at Leichhardt Oval

Tigers: 1. Adam Doueihi 2. David Nofoaluma 3. Joseph Leilua 4. Moses Mbye 5. Tommy Talau 6. Luke Brooks 7. Benji Marshall 8. Josh Aloiai 9. Jacob Liddle 10. Russell Packer 11. Luke Garner 12. Luciano Leilua 13. Matt Eisenhuth 14. Sam McIntyre 15. Elijah Taylor 16. Josh Reynolds 17. Alex Seyfarth 18. Alex Twal 19. Thomas Mikaele 20. Chris Lawrence 21. Asu Kepaoa

Ins & Outs: Michael Maguire names an unchanged lineup, with Alex Twal an outside chance of returning from injury.

Roosters: 1. James Tedesco 2. Matt Ikuvalu 3. Josh Morris 4. Joseph Manu 5. Brett Morris 6. Drew Hutchison 7. Kyle Flanagan 8. Jared Waerea-Hargreaves 9. Jake Friend 10. Siosiua Taukeiaho 11. Sitili Tupouniua 12. Nat Butcher 13. Isaac Liu 14. Freddy Lussick 15. Poasa Faamausili 16. Daniel Fifita 17. Lindsay Collins 18. Egan Butcher 19. Ryan Hall 20. Max Bailey 21. Sam Walker

Ins & Outs: Brett Morris and Jared Waerea-Hargreaves return from injury. They will replace Christian Tuipulotu and injured Mitch Aubusson. Nat Butcher shifts to second row. Lachlan Lam (ankle) and Luke Keary (ribs) are out with Drew Hutchison and Kyle Flanagan forming a new halves pairing. No SBW yet.

South Sydney Rabbitohs vs Manly Sea Eagles, 7:35pm at ANZ Stadium

Rabbitohs: 1. Latrell Mitchell 2. Alex Johnston 3. Campbell Graham 4. Dane Gagai 5. Jaxson Paulo 6. Cody Walker 7. Adam Reynolds 8. Tevita Tatola 9. Damien Cook 10. Thomas Burgess 11. Jaydn Su’A 12. Bayley Sironen 13. Cameron Murray 14. Mark Nicholls 15. Keaon Koloamatangi 16. Patrick Mago 17. Jack Johns 18. Jed Cartwright 19. Corey Allan 20. Troy Dargan 21. Kurt Dillon

Ins & Outs: Bayley Sironen returns for the suspended Liam Knight. Jack Johns is named on the bench.

Sea Eagles: 1. Reuben Garrick 2. Jorge Taufua 3. Brad Parker 4. Moses Suli 5. Tevita Funa 6. Cade Cust 7. Daly Cherry-Evans 8. Taniela Paseka 9. Danny Levi 10. Martin Taupau 11. Joel Thompson 12. Curtis Sironen 13. Jake Trbojevic 14. Lachlan Croker 15. Corey Waddell 16. Sean Keppie 17. Haumole Olakau’atu 18. Morgan Boyle 19. Abbas Miski 20. Jack Gosiewski 21. Addin Fonua-Blake

Ins & Outs: Reuben Garrick returns at fullback for Brendan Elliot. Jorge Taufua is recalled on the wing. Marty Taupau is back at prop.

Latrell Mitchell (Getty)

Sunday

Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs vs Warriors, 2pm at ANZ Stadium

Bulldogs: 1. Will Hopoate 2. Nick Meaney 3. Tim Lafai 4. Kerrod Holland 5. Reimis Smith 6. Kieran Foran 7. Jack Cogger 8. Ofahiki Ogden 9. Jeremy Marshall-King 10. Aiden Tolman 11. Matt Doorey 12. Raymond Faitala-Mariner 13. Josh Jackson 14. Sione Katoa 15. Luke Thompson 16. Sauaso Sue 17. Jake Averillo 19. Renouf To’omaga 20. Dallin Watene-Zelezniak 21. Chris Smith 23. Lachlan Lewis

Ins & Outs: Will Hopoate returns at fullback. Nick Meaney shifts to the wing, pushing Marcelo Montoya out. Jeremy Marshall-King, prop Aiden Tolman and round 14 debutant Matt Doorey all move into the run-on side. Josh Jackson is pushed to lock. Sione Katoa and Luke Thompson drop to the bench. Dylan Napa is suspended.

Warriors: 1. Roger Tuivasa-Sheck 2. Adam Pompey 3. Hayze Perham 4. Peta Hiku 5. George Jennings 6. Kodi Nikorima 7. Chanel Harris-Tavita 8. Jamayne Taunoa-Brown 9. Karl Lawton 10. Lachlan Burr 11. Isaiah Papali’i 12. Tohu Harris 13. Jazz Tevaga 14. Wayde Egan 15. Adam Blair 16. Daniel Alvaro 17. Jack Murchie 18. Paul Turner 20. Gerard Beale 21. Josh Curran 23. Tom Ale

Ins & Outs: Hayze Perham pushes Adam Pompey to wing. Isaiah Papali’i comes in to the second row for suspended Eliesa Katoa. Patrick Herbert is out. Jack Murchie is recalled on the bench.

Newcastle Knights vs North Queensland Cowboys, 4:05pm at McDonald Jones Stadium

Knights: 1. Kalyn Ponga 2. Starford To’a 3. Enari Tuala 4. Gehamat Shibasaki 5. Hymel Hunt 6. Blake Green 7. Mitchell Pearce 8. David Klemmer 9. Kurt Mann 10. Jacob Saifiti 11. Lachlan Fitzgibbon 12. Aidan Guerra 13. Mitchell Barnett 14. Phoenix Crossland 15. Herman Ese’ese 16. Josh King 17. Pasami Saulo 18. Brodie Jones 19. Tex Hoy 20. Chris Randall 21. Jirah Momoisea

Ins & Outs: Jacob Saifiti stands in for injured brother Daniel who has suffered another knee injury.

Cowboys: 1. Scott Drinkwater 2. Kyle Feldt 3. Tom Opacic 4. Connelly Lemuelu 5. Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow 6. Ben Hampton 7. Michael Morgan 8. Josh Mcguire 9. Reece Robson 10. Jordan McLean 11. Mitchell Dunn 12. Coen Hess 13. Jason Taumalolo 14. Reuben Cotter 15. John Asiata 16. Emry Pere 17. Francis Molo 18. Shane Wright 19. Jake Clifford 20. Corey Jensen 22. Justin O’Neill

Ins & Outs: Reuben Cotter replaces Jake Granville on the bench in the only change for the Cowboys.

