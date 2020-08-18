NRL news, Kevin Proctor found guilty of biting Shaun Johnson at NRL Judiciary

Gold Coast Titans skipper Kevin Proctor has been found guilty of biting Cronulla Sharks’ Shaun Johnson after a marathon hearing at the NRL Judiciary.

Proctor was handed a four-match suspension by the three-man panel of Ben Creagh, Sean Garlick and Bob Lindner who deliberated for just eight minutes after almost two-and-a-half hours of proceedings.

Proctor will be eligible to play in round 19 of this season’s competition after the panel considered a 25 per cent reduction for having gone seven years without a prior incident across a largely spotless NRL career.

Proctor maintained his line of defence throughout the hearing that his breathing was cut in the tackle and was merely struggling for air when his mouth came into contact with Johnson’s arm.

Johnson also testified on Proctor’s behalf, claiming that in the heat of the moment his first thought was that he had been bitten, but upon review believed he had made a mistake.

“My arm was pressuring against his mouth,” Johnson told the judiciary.

“I felt like I got bit and that’s why I reacted the way I did at the time.

“As the match when I on, I thought it didn’t really make sense. At the time it happened it felt like I got bit.

“I’m not going to sit here and say Kevin opened his mouth and closed his mouth on my arm … My arm was pressed against his face, so I don’t know if it would have allowed him to do that.”

Asked if he initially reacted to the incident with words to the effect of, “You’ve bitten me”, Johnson replied: “Yes”.

NRL counsel Peter McGrath turned the heat up on Proctor in his line of questioning when he suggested the Titan had bitten down on Johnson’s arm out of frustration of being held up.

“My case is what you see, and what all the evidence adds up to, is biting by player Proctor in that moment – perhaps in that very short moment – on the forearm of player Johnson,” he said.

Gus backs Proctor ‘bite’ defence

“Whatever [Johnson] wishes to say now, at the time we saw that honest reaction.”

McGrath argued that Johnson had “opened a box that he couldn’t put everything back in” after realising the damage the charge could have on Proctor’s reputation.

Earlier in the evening, referee Henry Perenara gave evidence he saw “a clear red mark but not teeth marks” on Johnson’s arm.

Both Johnson and Proctor are also reportedly set to cop fines for breaching the rules of the judiciary after they made separate media statements prior to the hearing.

Proctor’s four-match ban puts him well short of previous biting suspensions, namely James Graham’s 12-game ban in 2012 and Brad Morrin’s eight-game suspension in 2007.

