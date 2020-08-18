Nintendo launches big indie game sale following Indie World stream

Shortly after its latest Indie World stream, Nintendo has kicked off a major sale on various indie Switch games, including some that were shown during the presentation.
Notably, the following games, which launched today on Switch right after Indie World, are currently available at discounted prices:
Notably, A Short Hike was made by Toronto developer adamgryu.
I’ve been waiting so long to announce this, but YES! A Short Hike is finally out on Switch!!🐦🥾🌲https://t.co/LfYwkBjnJ5 pic.twitter.com/JY9IhMiuvF
— adamgryu (@adamgryu) August 18, 2020
Other indie games are on sale as well, including Bastion ($2.62, down from $17.49), Goat Simulator: The Goaty ($9.44, regularly $37.79), Cooking Simulator ($12.49, was $24.99) and What The Golf? ($18.74, normally $24.99).
See the full list of eShop game sales here.
Image credit: Super.com