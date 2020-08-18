Nick Saban: Spring football will be like ‘JV season’

Spring football has been offered up as an alternative for college football conferences that decide to cancel the fall season but Alabama head coach Nick Saban expressed his skepticism about spring football, saying the lack of seniors who would participate would essentially turn it into “a JV season.”

“I think one of the real consequences of this is, if you’re a junior or a senior and you have an NFL grade, are you going to play in the spring?” Saban said on “Get Up.” “Or is that going to become sort of a JV season with a lot of these juniors and seniors opting out?”

Saban may have a point, as several draft-bound college players have told ESPN that they would opt out of a season in the spring since it would interfere with the draft, which is scheduled for April 29. For players with a high draft status, such as Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence, playing during the spring would simply pose too high of a risk.

For now, the SEC remains scheduled for its season to begin on Sept. 26 despite the COVID-19 pandemic, which has shut down the upcoming seasons for the Big Ten and Pac-12. Alabama is scheduled to head to Missouri for Week 1. If the season goes as planned, Saban will need to lead Alabama past reigning national champion LSU in order to take back the conference.

Saban said he is confident that the SEC will create a “safe environment” for players, while also declining to name the players who have chosen to opt out of the upcoming season.