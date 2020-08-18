Newmarch House residents beats COVID-19 to celebrate 102nd birthday

A Newmarch House resident who was one of the 37 struck down with COVID-19 in a deadly cluster outbreak, has survived to celebrate her 102nd birthday.

Great-grandmother Jean Steele was 101 when she contracted the virus.

Born in Cowra in 1918, she has lived through two world wars, the Great Depression, and now, two pandemics.

“There has been a bit happen,” she told .

She only moved into Sydney’s Newmarch House on March 18, and contracted the coronavirus a month later.

Her son, Peter, said they were permitted a window visit.

“I couldn’t even wave goodbye – I wanted to wave and I couldn’t move my fingers,” Jean said.

But after a 36-day battle, Jean pulled through as one of the lucky survivors.