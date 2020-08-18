New York files insurance fraud charges against opioid makers Teva, Allergan By

© . Andrew Cuomo, Governor of New York state at the St. Nicolas National Shrine
() – New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Tuesday the State Department of Financial Services had filed charges against Teva Pharmaceuticals (TA:) and Allergan (NYSE:) Plc over their role in the opioid crisis.
The agency alleges that Teva and Allergan engaged in fraudulent marketing and promotional campaigns that misrepresented the safety and efficacy of opioid drugs to expand the market and promote their drugs, according to the statement.
Teva and Allergan did not immediately respond to ‘ requests for comment.
