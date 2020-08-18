Mystery girl spotted at Sushant Singh Rajput’s apartment after the actor’s death

There’s a new revelation everyday in the Sushant Singh Rajput’s suicide case. There have been chats which have been leaked, pictures and videos have surfaced, further adding to the mystery surrounding the actor’s demise.

Now, a CCTV footage from his building has been leaked online. In the video, you can see a mysterious woman entering the crime scene, just when the cops are carrying the actor’s body out of the apartment.The woman is seen wearing a striped tee and has black gloves on. People are now questioning her identity.

They’re also questioning how she was allowed to enter the crime scene when everyone else was told to maintain a distance. The woman then meets a mysterious man dressed in black and the two are seen exchanging something. BJP leader Subramaniam Swamy lashed out at Mumbai Police’s incompetency in investigating the actor’s death, espcially since these two mysterious people have not even been questioned. He said, “62 days since Sushant passed away and not one FIR has been filed by the Mumbai Police?”

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his Mumbai apartment on June 14.