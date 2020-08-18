Mike D’Antoni admits Russell Westbrook may miss Thunder series

Westbrook is definitely out for Game 1, and he doesn’t sound all that likely for Game 2 either. Beyond that, Houston will likely play it by ear and see how his injured quad is healing. His status may also be dictated by how the Rockets do, as they’ll likely have a lot less incentive to rush him back if they take a commanding series lead as opposed to if they fall behind Oklahoma City.

Westbrook averaged 27.2 points, 7.9 assists, and 7.0 rebounds per game during the regular season for Houston. He’ll be a big miss for Houston as long as he’s out, and it likely means an even bigger offensive load for James Harden.