Mike Conley returns, could play in Game 3 vs. Nuggets

Mike Conley left the bubble last week for the birth of his son, but the point guard could be available for the Utah Jazz’s Game 3 against the Denver Nuggets if he is able to clear quarantine by Friday.

The Jazz confirmed that Conley had returned to the Orlando campus this afternoon, and while the NBA will research what he was up to during his time away, the specificity of his exit from the bubble makes it likely that he could gear up on Friday. Conley will need to pass four coronavirus tests in order to be reactivated by Utah.

Utah may be in need of Conley, as they are already down 1-0 to the Nuggets and will be without their starting point guard for Game 2 on Wednesday. If the Jazz are in an 0-2 hole, Game 3 will suddenly become a must-win scenario for the team, as they are desperate to avoid a first-round exit.

Conley posted a photo with his wife Mary and new baby son Elijah, noting that his family was “doing great.”

“What an awesome reminder of what’s important in life and what motivates us to be better,” Conley wrote.

In his first year in Utah, Conley has been a bit of disappointment, but the team still needs him if they want to advance beyond the first round. This year, he averaged 14.4 points and 4.4 assists, helping the team achieve a 44-28 record while securing the sixth seed in the Western Conference. Conley has improved his play during his time in the bubble, averaging over 18 points per game in Orlando.