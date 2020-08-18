Miami top safety recruit Avantae Williams to miss season

Highly touted Miami Hurricanes safety Avantae Williams will miss his freshman season.

As noted by ESPN’s Harry Lyles Jr., Miami coach Manny Diaz confirmed the news on Tuesday.

“During Avantae’s preseason exam he presented some chronic and lingering medical issues that our medical staff feels we need to let heal, let it strengthen this fall,” Diaz explained during a Zoom videoconference call. “We will reevaluate him come January and the springtime, so Avantae will not compete this fall.”

Diaz continued:

“My disappointment is for Avantae because he loves football. He has been an amazing football player since the first time he ever put on a helmet. It’s just difficult for him to have the season taken away.”

Diaz didn’t specify the medical issues that will keep Williams off the field this fall.

Earlier this year, ESPN listed Williams as the No. 1 safety recruit of his class.