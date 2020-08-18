Megan Thee Stallion Sparks Nose Job Rumors

Instagram

People suspect that the ‘Savage’ hitmaker has gone under the knife after she takes to Instagram to share a couple of photos of herself hanging out in a nightclub.

Did Megan Thee Stallion get a nose job? That’s what people have been speculating about after the “Savage” hitmaker took to Instagram on Tuesday, August 18 to share a couple of photos of herself enjoying a night out.

In the snaps she posted on the photo-sharing site, Megan could be seen sporting a short, green wig that she paired with a tight crop top and matching shorts. She accessorized her look with several pieces of jewelry as she struck a pose with a stack of money in her hands. “She bad as a mf but she still ratchet,” so the femcee wrote in the caption.

Some people were gushing over her beauty, while some other people suspected that she might get rhinoplasty done because her nose looked different from usual. “If she did get surgery, then it looks really good,” someone assumed. “If she did get a nose job, it’s because other self hating black people were making fun of her. I can’t tell you how many times I’ve seen fonts on here laugh at her natural nose, calling it big, etc. She probably succumbed to the pressure.”

There was also an individual who said, “damn, she looks almost unrecognizable in the first pic,” while someone else wrote, “Maybe she got fillers in her nose bridge.” Someone else commented, “I’m so tired of black entertainers messing with their noses. Still pretty, nonetheless.” However, a number of people thought that it might be just contouring or she might have simply photoshopped her pictures so that her nose looked slimmer.

Megan has yet to respond to the rumors.

This certainly isn’t the first time Megan has been hit with plastic surgery rumors. However, she previously debunked the accusation in an interview, saying that she never went under the knife before.