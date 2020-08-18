Megan Thee Stallion and John Legend React to Being Included in Barack Obama’s 2020 Summer Playlist

WENN

The Hot Girl Summer expresses her feelings on Twitter after the former president picks her and Beyonce’s collaborative track ‘Savage’ as one of the songs he’s bopping to this summer.

–

Barack Obama has revealed his 2020 summer music playlist that includes songs from various genres. Taking to his social media accounts, the former president made public the 53 tracks, ranging from modern hits and all-time classics, on Monday, August 17.

“Over the past few months, I’ve spent a lot of time listening to music with my family. I wanted to share some of my favorites from the summer–including songs from some of the artists at this week’s @DemConvention. Hope you enjoy it,” so the 44th POTUS wrote in the caption.

<br />

Among those whose songs were included in the coveted list was Megan Thee Stallion. She felt honored as Barack picked her and Beyonce Knowles‘ collaborative track “Savage” as one of the songs he’s bopping to this summer.

The Hot Girl Summer appeared to be speechless for being included in the list. Retweeting Barack’s post, the 25-year-old Houston rapper simply wrote, “Omg !!!” and added three fire emojis. Fans were also happy for Megan’s inclusion as one commented, “Obama has ‘TASTE’ about selecting ‘Savage.’ ”

Megan Thee Stallion reacted to being included in Barack Obama’s 2020 summer playlist.

Also reacting to the list was John Legend, whose song “Don’t Walk Away” (ft. Koffee) was in the playlist. “Thank you, Mr. President,” the husband of Chrissy Teigen tweeted.

John Legend thanked Barack Obama for the musical support.

Barack also included Billie Eilish‘s new single “My Future”, which she will perform at the DNC on Wednesday, August 19. At the event, she will join other performers like Common, Leon Bridges, Jennifer Hudson, Maggie Rogers and Billy Porter.

Back to the former president’s summer playlist, it also featured Rihanna and Drake‘s 2016 smash “Work”, Mac Miller‘s “Blue World”, Frank Ocean‘s “Cayendo” and Sheryl Crow‘s 1993 good time anthem “All I Wanna Do”. Additionally, he named The Chicks’ (Dixie Chicks) new single “Gaslighter” and “Lockdown” by Anderson .Paak.