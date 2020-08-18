Megan Thee Stallion Accused of Faking Injury After Pictured Without Foot Bandage

Instagram

One day before she’s spotted partying with a bandage on her foot, the ‘Savage’ hitmaker was photographed during her visit to DJ Khaled’s house, but her injury didn’t show.

– Megan Thee Stallion‘s claim that she was shot in both feet during a July incident involving Tory Lanez is once again questioned despite her showing up with a bandage on her foot at a party on Sunday night, August 16. One day prior to the night out, the raptress was pictured visiting DJ Khaled‘s house, but her injury didn’t show in the images, prompting people to accuse her of lying.

In one of the photos shared by the We the Best Music Group founder on his Instagram page, he and Megan sat together on the couch with two other individuals. The Hot Girl Summer was wearing super short pants and one of her legs was visible under the table. She didn’t wear a bandage on the leg nor it seemed to be injured.

As the photo has been reposted on Twitter, people weighed in on whether or not Megan told the truth about the shooting. Some people accused her of “faking” her injury. “I told y’all she ain’t get shot lol,” one person commented.

Megan was spotted out partying on Sunday night. In footage which has circulated online, the 25-year-old star was sitting on a stool as she threw some cash on scantily-clad strippers. She sported a bandage on one of her feet. The bandage, however, appears on a different leg to her leg seen in her picture with Khaled.

Megan was joined by Asian Doll a.k.a. Asian Da Brat, who recently got into a scary car crash with her brother at the party. Another female rapper, AkbarV, was also spotted at the same venue that night.

Meanwhile, Megan’s pictures with Khaled have sparked rumors of possible collaboration. “Bless up @theestallion always great seeing u always great energy and always amazing to make music wit u. Luv and respect and congrats on all your wins. KHALED KHALED the album this year . MY BIGGEST ALBUM. #ALBUMMODE,” the “I’m on One” rapper captioned their photos.