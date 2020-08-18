Mark Ruffalo and Mia Farrow Among Stars Applauding Michelle Obama for Powerful DNC Speech

WENN/Instagram

In a pre-recorded speech for the Democratic National Convention, the former First Lady backs presidential hopeful Joe Biden, and slams current president Donald Trump.

–

Mark Ruffalo and Mia Farrow were among the stars praising Michelle Obama after she delivered a powerful speech during the first night of the Democratic National Convention on Monday, August 17.

The former First Lady backed Joe Biden for the POTUS position and slammed current president Donald Trump as she said in the pre-recorded speech: “Donald Trump is the wrong president for our country. He has had more than enough time to prove that he can do the job, but he is clearly in over his head. He cannot meet this moment. He simply cannot be who we need him to be for us. It is what it is.”

She continued to reference the Black Lives Matter movement and its work following the tragic deaths of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor at the hands of police officers as she explained: “And here at home, as George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, and a never-ending list of innocent people of colour continue to be murdered, stating the simple fact that a Black life matters is still met with derision from the nation’s highest office.”

“Because whenever we look to this White House for some leadership or consolation or any semblance of steadiness, what we get instead is chaos, division, and a total and utter lack of empathy.”

Obama also urged viewers not to waste their vote backing someone who has no chance of winning, which some people believed was a reference to Kanye West and his decision to run for the White House.

“This is not the time to withhold our votes in protest or play games with candidates who have no chance of winning. We have got to vote like we did in 2008 and 2012. We’ve got to show up with the same level of passion and hope for Joe Biden,” she said.





Following the speech, Mark was quick to praise the “Becoming” author, tweeting: “Loving Michelle . So direct and empathetic. I love that she is focusing this on our kids. This is all about the kids. #DemConvention2020.”

Mark Ruffalo hailed Michelle Obama for her speech at Democratic National Convention.

Mia added in her tweet, “A GREAT speech, magnificently delivered. Thank you @MichelleObama,” while Mandy Moore commented, “No words. @MichelleObama is magnetic. #myforeverfirstlady.”

Mia Farrow and Mandy Moore joined many stars in singing praises to Michelle Obama.

Bette Midler, Patricia Arquette, Rosie O’Donnell, Josh Gad and Aubrey O’Day were among the other stars commenting on Michelle’s speech on their social media pages.