Man Utd., Man City out of Premier League opening weekend?

Two of the most recognizable clubs in England reportedly won’t be in action when the 2020-21 Premier League campaign kicks off over the weekend of Sept. 12-13.

According to ESPN’s Rob Dawson , both Manchester United and Manchester City were awarded 30-day breaks following their disappointing European exits last week.

United fell to Sevilla in the Europa League on Aug. 16. City were upset by Lyon in the Champions League quarterfinal the previous day.

Instead of opening the season with the rest of England’s top-flight clubs, United and City could face each other later that midweek as other sides begin their Carabao Cup schedules. Premier League sides through to the group stages of the European tournaments are also available opponents for the two Manchester clubs.

United and City are both expected to schedule warmup contests versus domestic competition before they begin their seasons. Dates for those games are unknown at this time.