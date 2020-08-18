Man Convicted of Killing Michael Jordan’s Father Has Been Granted Parole

Reuters/Sue Ogrocki

One of the men sentenced to life in prison for murdering James Jordan Sr. is set to be released from jail in 2023 after he was granted parole earlier this year.

Larry Demery and Daniel Andre Green were both handed life sentences for fatally shooting the basketball icon’s dad, James Jordan, Sr., at a rest stop in North Carolina in July 1993.

Jordan, Sr. had been taking a nap in his car when he was attacked, and his body was thrown off a bridge in South Carolina.

His remains were recovered 11 days later.

Demery, who had pleaded guilty to first-degree murder, armed robbery, and conspiracy to commit robbery charges in 1996, became eligible for parole earlier this year (20), and on Tuesday (18Aug20), officials at the North Carolina Post-Release Supervision and Parole Commission agreed to let the 45 year old walk free – but not until 6 August, 2023.

The decision was made as part of the Mutual Agreement Parole Program, which authorities state is “designed to prepare selected inmates for release through structured activities, scheduled progression in custody levels, participation in community based programs and established parole dates”.

Sportsman Jordan has yet to comment on the news.