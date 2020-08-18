Malin Akerman Hopes to Do ‘The Sleepover’ Sequel With Ken Marino

WENN

The ‘Watchmen’ actress and ‘The Babysitter’ actor tackle the role of an odd couple in the new family film, which will make its debut on Netflix on Friday, August 21.

–

Malin Akerman and Ken Marino are hoping their new Netflix movie, “The Sleepover“, is a hit, so they can work together again on a sequel.

The pair plays an odd couple in the new family film, which debuts on Friday, August 21, and both stars admit they had such a blast they want to make another film.

“It has the potential (of being a franchise), absolutely,” the “Watchmen” star says. “That would be so much fun, sort of like the ‘Spy Kids’ extravaganza. It would be fantastic. I would definitely go back and do it again as long as Ken Marino is not involved… No, I’m joking, I love working with Ken and I would do anything with him.”

Her co-star adds, “I would absolutely love for this to go on because I want to continue to make movies that families can watch together and this seems like a fun one.”