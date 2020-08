Mali Prime Minister Boubou Cisse was detained on Tuesday by mutinying soldiers who also seized President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita, African Union Commission, Moussa Faki Mahamat, said.

“I energetically condemn the arrest of President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita, the prime minister and other members of the Malian government and call for their immediate liberation,” Faki said on Twitter.

ALSO READ | Mali opposition calls fresh anti-govt protests