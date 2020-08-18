Major COVID-19 announcement for NSW from Dr Kerry Chant

A security guard who tested positive for coronavirus is believed to have caught it from a hotel guest in quarantine.

NSW Chief Health Officer Dr Kerry Chant said the incident was under full investigation.

He developed the symptoms on August 11.

Speaking to the media today, she said the guard was found to be most likely infected by a returning overseas traveller quarantined at the Marriott Hotel in Circular Quay.

The guard had worked at the hotel earlier this month, when the traveller was quarantined after returning from the US.

Dr Chant said the guard has told investigators he did not recall coming into contact with any guests.