Love Is Blind’s Kenny Barnes Is Engaged to Girlfriend Alexandra Garrison

Love Is Blind star Kenny Barnes just popped the question!

Kenny, who appeared on the runaway Netflix hit, is engaged to his girlfriend of more than a year, Alexandra Garrison. The 28-year-old told People he proposed in Charlotte, N.C. with a four-carat diamond ring.

Kenny and Alexandra’s love story began shortly after he wrapped filming on Love Is Blind in late 2018. The reality TV star met his bride-to-be through his sister after Kelly Chase left Kenny at the altar. Despite not finding his happily ever after on the series, which followed several couples as they got engaged sight unseen, Kenny said he has no regrets.

“It was physically and emotionally draining but allowed me to become more in tune with myself and what I wanted in a partner,” he explained to People. “The most important thing I learned was how to honor and love the things that truly make me happy. To take those things and, instead of catering to someone out of convenience, find someone that truly has your best interest in mind to share it with.”