LisaRaye McCoy Wants an Entanglement With Will Smith: He’s My Type

When asked in a new interview whether or not LisaRaye, who is currently single, finds the ‘Bad Boys for Life’ star attractive, she responds, ‘We can have an entanglement.’

LisaRaye McCoy still has a lot to say about Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith following Jada’s “entanglement” with much-younger singer August Alsina. During her recent appearance on Garcelle Beauvais‘ podcast “Going to Bed”, she talked about her interest in Will.

When asked whether or not LisaRaye, who is currently single, finds the “Aladdin” star attractive, she responded, “We can have an entanglement.” She went on saying to “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” cast member, “I’m saying a Will Smith type, you know, like he’s so charming. He’s rich, a poetic [sic], he’s a philanthropist. He’s a humanitarian, a great dad.”

This is not the first time for LisaRaye to weigh in on the drama surrounding the Smiths. “I think and I feel that he was a baby. Now I’m all for if you want to date somebody younger, go for it. But because of his circumstance and why in which he came to her, wounded and hurt, and in her lap – how in the hell did he get from off her lap, and then you got onto the d**k? I don’t understand,” she said back in July.

LisaRaye went on questioning how the relationship between Jada and August became sexual considering that the singer was introduced to her by her son Jaden Smith. “Y’all brought him in like family and started vacationing with him, so you were trying to mentor him so you didn’t f**k him up even more right here [head],” she added, before agreeing that the right term to define Jada and August’s past relationship was “entanglement.”

Earlier this year, Jada shocked everyone after she admitted in the latest episode of her Facebook Watch series “Red Table Talk” that she “got into a different kind of entanglement [with August],” during a secret separation between her and Will while they were experiencing marriage troubles. Amid the drama, it was reported that Jada and Will had a tropical getaway.