Lil Wayne Caught Crabs From Two Women and Gave It to Toya Wright, According to Turk

Instagram

In a new interview, the Hot Boy member recalls their experience in Houston, ‘We were f**king these two sisters and we just got on a tour bus and n***as was itching.’

–

Rapper Turk has been friends with Lil Wayne for a long time as both of them are the youngest members of the Hot Boy. Recently, the former sit down for an interview with “Off the Porch”, in which he revealed some shocking details about the time when they messed around with two women.

Revealing that the incident took place in Houston, Turk said, “That was like my little bro, you feel me? We caught crabs from these two sisters from Houston. Literally! We were f**king these two sisters and we just got on a tour bus and n***as was itching. They were like, ‘Man, f**k wrong with y’all?’ And I’m itching and he’s like, ‘You n***as must got crabs!’ ”

He went on to say that the two of them immediately went to a Rite-Aid in hopes of relief, but it didn’t work out. In the end, they decided to pass it along to their baby mamas. “We had to cut the lil’ pubic parts, bam, bam, bam, and we f**ked around and gave that s**t to our baby mama[s] at the time. Wayne gave that s**t to Toya and I gave it to my baby mama. Man, muthaf**kas was crab infested!” he recalled.





During the interview, Turk also shared several details about his friendship with the Young Money founder, including the time when the two of them had to go to school with bulletproofs and guns as well as their plan to join No Limit. Not only that, but Turk also got candid about his own past, recalling the time when he got involved in a shootout with the police at his home and revealing the one show supported him when he served almost nine years in prison.