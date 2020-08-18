Liam Hemsworth Now Understands Why His ‘Private’ Family Was Initially Against Miley Cyrus

WENN/FayesVision

It’s said that the ‘Hunger Games’ actor have done ‘a lot of talking’ with his family which makes him able to see ‘what they’ve been saying all these years.’

Liam Hemsworth now can see things from different perspective. Following his divorce from singer Miley Cyrus, it is reported that “The Hunger Games” actor can fully understand why his family had a hard time accepting the “Wrecking Ball” singer.

“Liam felt like Miley aired their issues out to the public while he kept it quiet and went to Australia to be with his family,” a source spilled to HollywoodLife.com. “His family is very private, very reserved and it took awhile for them to get used to Miley being so out there. It took a long time for them to come around to their relationship.”

It is said that “they’ve done a lot of talking to Liam during this divorce about their feelings and he’s listened and is seeing what they’ve been saying all these years.”

The source continues to say that the former spouses “are not the biggest fans of one another and did not end on good terms because they were both so upset. There’s no reason for them to still talk and it’s painful. They still have several mutual friends but have not communicated at all for quite some time. They both see the break-up differently and handled things differently as well.”

Previously, Liam reportedly had a “low opinion of Miley” and that he was actually “really hurt” by their split and how quick she moved on. “Miley and Liam haven’t talked much since their divorce. Liam was hurt by Miley moving on with new love interests shortly after they broke up,” a source claimed. “[He] has had the support of his family to help him move on.”

The source added, “Liam has been trying to be as private as possible and respectful about their relationship and breakup, and it’s a shame to him and his family that certain aspects about his and Miley’s relationship have been made public. He’s a very traditional and good guy and was very hurt by the way specific instances played out in front of the world.”